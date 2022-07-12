Woman shot in Green Lanes 

A woman was found with a gunshot wound in Green Lanes Walk - Credit: Google

A woman was shot in Green Lanes in the early hours this morning.

Police were called to Green Lanes Walk, in Woodberry Down, near to the John Scott Health Centre at 12.45am on July 12 to reports of a shooting.

A 19-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound on the street.

She was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

There have been no arrests, and a crime scene is currently in place.

The Met's Trident and Area Crime Command is leading the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 249/12JUL22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.