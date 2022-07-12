Woman shot in Green Lanes
- Credit: Google
A woman was shot in Green Lanes in the early hours this morning.
Police were called to Green Lanes Walk, in Woodberry Down, near to the John Scott Health Centre at 12.45am on July 12 to reports of a shooting.
A 19-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound on the street.
She was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
There have been no arrests, and a crime scene is currently in place.
The Met's Trident and Area Crime Command is leading the investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Hackney hostel murder: Man jailed for repeatedly stamping on victim's head
- 2 Woman shot in Green Lanes
- 3 60 firefighters on scene as blaze rips through roof of house
- 4 Final warning for Met officer over force used during Dalston Lane arrest
- 5 Police help manage Wireless Festival crowds ahead of Nicki Minaj performance
- 6 Wildlife illustrator and author's 'botanical paradise' Hackney plan
- 7 Petition launched against large music events at Finsbury Park
- 8 Stoke Newington man charged with multiple sexual offences
- 9 London braces for hottest day of year - ahead of scorching weekend weather
- 10 Jailed: 9 north London offenders put behind bars in June
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 249/12JUL22.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.