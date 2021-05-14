Hackney saw crime drop during the pandemic, ONS figures reveal

Published: 4:18 PM May 14, 2021

The latest crime figures show a major reduction in theft and other crimes in Hackney. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Hackney's latest crime figures show an overall dip in crime last year, with drastic decreases seen in burglary, robbery and theft offences.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures released for the year 2019/20, reveal total crime decreased by 10 per cent.

The most frequent crime was theft, affecting 51 per 100,000 people last year.

Theft offences, which involve taking someone's property without the use of force, decreased by 19pc from 17,721 offences to 14,302.

Robbery and burglary offences also decreased but bicycle theft rose by 35pc.

Stalking and harassment increased by 22 per cent over the 12 months, with the Met attributing the increase to changes made to the Home Office Counting Rules in April 2020.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said that a similar overall decrease in crime across London was "undoubtedly good", adding: "This welcome reduction is a combination of the significant focus we have placed upon tackling street based violence and, of course, the effect of the Covid restrictions which we all lived under for much of this period."