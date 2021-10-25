News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Dalston revealed as Hackney's top hotspot for weapons offences

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:29 PM October 25, 2021   
Knives seized by Met officers at London Fields

Knives seized by Met officers at London Fields this year. - Credit: MPS

Hackney crime figures have revealed hotspot areas for weapons offences with Dalston topping the list.

The borough saw 315 weapons offences this year, from September 2020 to September 2021.

More than 100 of those offences were for possession of an article with a blade, 19 for firearms and 14 for firearm offences with intent.

Just last month there were 22 offences, 4 involving firearms.

Police data shows the top five Hackney areas for weapons offences in 2021 with Dalston having the highest number of offences (23).

You may also want to watch:

A map created by the Gazette shows crime incidents in Dalston were particularly high on Kingsland Road, with many occurring where it meets Balls Pond Road and Dalston Lane.

Hoxton East and Shoreditch were also areas with high weapons offences, with 20 incidents reported.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  2. 2 How Hackney are you? Try our quiz
  3. 3 Man wanted after alleged sexual offence in Hackney
  1. 4 Clapton: Hunt for metal pole after man badly injured
  2. 5 Drug dealer jailed for murder of Jay John after Dalston attack
  3. 6 The top FIVE Halloween events in Hackney and Islington
  4. 7 Morning Lane council homes only possible 'if flats are sold' - says mayor
  5. 8 Hackney had worst knife crime rate in London, report finds
  6. 9 Five things to do in Hackney and Islington this Halloween weekend
  7. 10 TV drama of fascism and resistance in Jewish East London

Many weapons were found near Old Street and Curtain Road, an area known for its night life, as well as Hoxton Street.

Hackney Central had 19 weapons offences this year with several occurring near the station and around Mare Street.

Homerton had 18 offences and Springfield had 16.

Data
Gun crime
Knife Crime
Dalston News
Shoreditch News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Speakers at the Geffrye Must Fall event. 

Calls to boycott Museum of Home until Geffrye statue falls

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
Hackney Town Hall 

Nuisance drinkers in Hackney to be fined under new order

Julia Gregory

Logo Icon
Morning Lane People's Space campaigners.

More developers could lodge proposals for Hackney Central site

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The black Vauxhall was by the side of the road for several hours.

Two taken to hospital and driver arrested after car flips in Hackney

Herbie Russell

Logo Icon