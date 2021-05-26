Published: 2:59 PM May 26, 2021

Dog owners should be vigilant in Hackney, as money.co.uk research reveals it is a hotspot for dog thieves. - Credit: © Tom Oldham 2021

Hackney has some of the highest rates of dog theft in London, according to money.co.uk research.

New figures show there have been 59 dog thefts in the past five years in the borough, making Hackney the fifth highest in London.

Croydon topped the list with 71 dogs stolen over the same period and Sutton the lowest with just 16 thefts.

The research analysed Freedom of Information data on the number of dog thefts reported in the last five years, as well as which types of dog were most commonly stolen.

A map showing London boroughs with the most dog thefts, Hackney shares fifth place with Tower Hamlets. - Credit: money.co.uk

It revealed that over the past five years there have been 1,409 dog thefts in London.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers were found to be the most commonly stolen dogs.

To protect against dog theft owners are encouraged to microchip pets, be vigilant, to keep gardens secure and to be careful when sharing pictures of their pooch online.

They are also encouraged to take out pet insurance as some policies cover advertising costs for missing pets.



