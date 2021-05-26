Data shows Hackney is a dog theft hotspot in London
- Credit: © Tom Oldham 2021
Hackney has some of the highest rates of dog theft in London, according to money.co.uk research.
New figures show there have been 59 dog thefts in the past five years in the borough, making Hackney the fifth highest in London.
Croydon topped the list with 71 dogs stolen over the same period and Sutton the lowest with just 16 thefts.
The research analysed Freedom of Information data on the number of dog thefts reported in the last five years, as well as which types of dog were most commonly stolen.
It revealed that over the past five years there have been 1,409 dog thefts in London.
Staffordshire Bull Terriers were found to be the most commonly stolen dogs.
To protect against dog theft owners are encouraged to microchip pets, be vigilant, to keep gardens secure and to be careful when sharing pictures of their pooch online.
They are also encouraged to take out pet insurance as some policies cover advertising costs for missing pets.
Most Read
- 1 Temperatures set to reach 20C in London this bank holiday
- 2 Rape victim ‘feared for life’ before escaping attacker
- 3 'My husband was married to a woman in Oman': Hackney woman's book reveals ordeal
- 4 More school streets coming to Woodberry Down, Stamford Hill and Cazenove
- 5 Hoxton's singing sharks move to Islington
- 6 Geffrye debate continues amid growing pressure to remove the slave trader statue
- 7 Man charged in Dalston shooting to appear at Old Bailey
- 8 Activists plan to rally outside Amazon's Shoreditch office during board meeting
- 9 £3m Hackney overground station upgrade to begin in June
- 10 New Covid memorial Blossom Garden at Olympic Park opened by Sadiq Khan