Man in 'life-threatening' condition after Hackney shooting

André Langlois

Published: 10:38 AM August 4, 2022
A Met Police vehicle

A Met Police vehicle - Credit: André Langlois

A daylight shooting has left a man in a "life-threatening" condition.

Police were called at about 7.45pm on Tuesday (August 2) to reports of a gun being fired at the junction of Shrubland Road and Albion Drive, Hackney.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot injury.

Police say he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Trident detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have launched an investigation. There have been no arrests.

Detective Inspector Matt Webb said: "This shooting happened in broad daylight in a built-up residential area.

"We believe the victim was sitting in his motor vehicle when he was shot at close range. He is currently in a critical condition in hospital and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Albion Drive or Shrubland Road area around 7.45pm on Tuesday, August 2. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver Jaguar 4x4 in the area at that time."

Call police on 101, quoting CAD 6840/02AUG or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

