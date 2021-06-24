News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: Hackney drivers among most likely to be fined

Victoria Munro

Published: 9:00 AM June 24, 2021    Updated: 11:41 AM June 24, 2021
Hackney council handed out more than 44,500 last year - almost all of them for violating its new Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs). - Credit: Archant

Hackney motorists are more likely to get a fine than in almost any other borough - and almost all of the 44,500 offences last were were for violating Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs).

New data showing which London councils handed out the most fines last year shows Hackney ranked second. 

Newham and Redbridge issued the most fines for breaking lockdown, handing out 242 and 137 respectively, while most other boroughs issued fewer than 50.

Fines issued by Hackney, Islington and Newham and the other seven most fine-happy boroughs last year.

The figures were revealed by Freedom of Information requests submitted to all London councils, although Croydon and Harrow failed to respond and Hillingdon responded only partially.

Lambeth topped the leader board for littering fines, doling out 13,531 – nearly double the amount handed out by second-most prolific Redbridge, which was 7,644.

The Freedom of Information requests were submitted by the Manifesto Club, which opposes the “erosion of public freedoms” through what it deems overreaching police and council enforcement.

