Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Woman, 87, 'pushed over' in suspected Hackney robbery

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 10:42 AM July 5, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM July 5, 2021
The man police wish to speak to.

The man police wish to speak to - Credit: Met Police

An 87-year-old woman was followed into a block of flats by a man who pushed her to the floor and stole her purse, police have said. 

The force has released an image of a man they want to identify in connection to the suspected robbery, which took place on Paragon Road, Homerton, on June 1 at 2.50pm.

The victim’s purse was taken from inside her wheeled shopping bag which she was pushing to aid mobility. 

Police said the woman was found on the floor by a delivery driver who took her to a friend’s house and called emergency services.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 4753/1JUN. Or to stay anonymous, call charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

Hackney News

