Man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' and 'savage' killing at Hackney hostel
- Credit: PA
A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder after repeatedly stamping on a fellow homeless hostel resident in Hackney.
Jordan Graham, of no fixed address, admitted to killing 69-year-old Abu Yusuf Twaha during a hearing at the Old Bailey today (May 30).
The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked at a Hackney hostel on September 6, 2020.
He died from his injuries on February 18 last year.
The prosecution's case was that Abu suffered bleeding on the brain following a “savage” and “unprovoked” assault lasting minutes.
Graham pleaded guilty to murder during an appearance this morning at the Central Criminal Court before Judge John Hillen.
He had previously admitted grievous bodily harm with intent.
Most Read
- 1 Hackney man jailed following police probe into weapons brawl
- 2 Hackney Half Marathon runner dies
- 3 Man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' and 'savage' killing at Hackney hostel
- 4 Jailed: Hackney fixer given life-sentence for EncroChat murder plot
- 5 Travel bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham
- 6 2 men stabbed in 'row involving group' in Upper Clapton
- 7 Two arrested after man 'seriously assaulted' in row over parking
- 8 Jailed: Man chased teenager and stabbed him in back in Lower Clapton
- 9 All Points East: Radio 6 legends announced
- 10 Revealed: The top serious road crash hotspots in east London
Sentencing was adjourned until July 11 and Graham was remanded into custody.