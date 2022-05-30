11:31 AM May 30, 2022

Published: 11:31 AM May 30, 2022

25-year-old Jordan Graham has pleaded guilty to the murder of fellow Hackney hostel resident Abu Yusuf Twaha - Credit: PA

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder after repeatedly stamping on a fellow homeless hostel resident in Hackney.

Jordan Graham, of no fixed address, admitted to killing 69-year-old Abu Yusuf Twaha during a hearing at the Old Bailey today (May 30).

The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked at a Hackney hostel on September 6, 2020.

He died from his injuries on February 18 last year.

The prosecution's case was that Abu suffered bleeding on the brain following a “savage” and “unprovoked” assault lasting minutes.

Graham pleaded guilty to murder during an appearance this morning at the Central Criminal Court before Judge John Hillen.

He had previously admitted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sentencing was adjourned until July 11 and Graham was remanded into custody.