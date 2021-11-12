News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of possession of three handguns 

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:29 PM November 12, 2021
Three handguns were found in a home in Hackney

Three handguns were found in a home in Hackney - Credit: Met Police

A 31-year-old man from Hackney has been arrested today (November 12) after three handguns were found inside his home.

According to Scotland Yard, the suspect's address was searched and three handguns and eight rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The arrest - on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent to endanger life - follows a Met Police investigation into firearm offending.

Class A drugs were also discovered by officers at the address.

The suspect remains in custody at an east London police station.

Det Insp Glenn Butler from specialist crime, said: “The work our teams are carrying out through intelligence-led operations in areas of heightened gun and gang activity shows our commitment to tackling gun crime and violence on the streets.

“We want to make the streets a hostile place for those involved in firearms and this joint operation by the Central East BCU and specialist crime is a great example of that.”

A spokesperson for the Met claims that its "relentless focus on gun crime has led to significant results".

They said: "Over the last year there has been a 26 per cent reduction in gun crime, with 469 fewer crimes. A drop from 1,819 to 1,350 offences.

"During the same period lethal barrelled discharges fell too by 36pc, with 116 fewer offences. A drop from 321 to 205.

"Over the last year more than 445 lethal barrelled firearms have been taken off the streets."
 

