Hackney man among 17 charged following warrants operation

person

Franki Berry

Published: 5:25 PM December 3, 2020    Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020
17 people were charged around the country. Picture: James Bass

17 people were charged around the country. Picture: James Bass

A Hackney man is among numerous people to be charged on suspicion of drugs offences following a Met Police operation.

Mohammed Iqbal Haque, 23, of Lorden Walk in Shoreditch, is one of 17 men to be charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs on December 2.

This comes after a “proactive operation” by Met Police officers, Scotland Yard said, in which a series of warrants were carried out at addresses in Tower Hamlets, Hertfordshire and Essex yesterday.

The group were due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

