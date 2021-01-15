Jailed: 'Dangerous' Hackney predator found with 1,600 indecent child images

Published: 3:14 PM January 15, 2021

A "dangerous" Hackney predator who lived a "double life" has been jailed for committing multiple child abuse offences and sharing indecent images online.

Forty-year-old Abraham Berger, from Hackney, was part of an instant messaging group chat where members discussed the sexual abuse of children and shared indecent images and videos.

He was sentenced on January 14 at Snaresbrook Crown Court to a total of 14 years' imprisonment after pleading guilty last October to multiple offences of sexual assault on two children, both under the age of ten.

Berger also pleaded guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children.

Det Con Chris Bailey, of the Met's central specialist crime vulnerability team, said: "Berger is a dangerous, predatory offender who poses a serious risk to children.

"He was living a double life, committing sickening acts of child abuse and talking about his crime to others online."

Berger was first arrested last summer by specialist officers from the Met's online child abuse and exploitation team.

Nearly 1,600 unique abuse images and 127 videos were found on a mobile phone in the Hackney man's possession. Some of the material was category A, depicting the most serious and obscene forms of child abuse.

A number of the videos were "first generation", showing Berger committing the abuse.

He was charged with the offences on September 5, 2020, and first appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on that day.

Berger will spend a further four years on licence and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order has been imposed.

"The protection of children and other vulnerable people from harm is a priority for the Met, and we have a team of officers dedicated to identifying and arresting child abuse offenders who operate online," said Det Con Bailey.

Anyone with concerns about Berger's offending and any past contact he might have had with other children is urged to call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. The Met has specially trained officers on hand to listen to any concerns and investigate where needed.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online.

You can also report abuse and get support from the NSPCC 0808 800 5000 or visit www.nspcc.org.uk

