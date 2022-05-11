Hackney man wanted by Surrey Police

Surrey Police are looking for 32-year-old Raphael Carty, from Hackney - Credit: Surrey Police

A Hackney man is wanted by Surrey Police in connection with an ongoing investigation.

An appeal has been launched to locate 32-year-old Raphael Carty, from Hackney.

Raphael has connections to areas in East London, as well as within North Surrey, such as in Spelthorne.

Raphael is described as Black, 5ft 11 in height, of slim build with black hair and facial hair.

Anyone who has seen Raphael, or has any information which could help to locate him, can contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45220032536 via Live chat at www.surrey.police.uk.

Or by calling 101 or reporting online at www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

If you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Or visit crimestoppers-uk.org