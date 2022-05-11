News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Hackney man wanted by Surrey Police

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 8:39 AM May 11, 2022
Surrey Police are looking for 32-year-old Raphael Carty, from Hackney

Surrey Police are looking for 32-year-old Raphael Carty, from Hackney - Credit: Surrey Police

A Hackney man is wanted by Surrey Police in connection with an ongoing investigation. 

An appeal has been launched to locate 32-year-old Raphael Carty, from Hackney. 

Raphael has connections to areas in East London, as well as within North Surrey, such as in Spelthorne.

Raphael is described as Black, 5ft 11 in height, of slim build with black hair and facial hair. 

Anyone who has seen Raphael, or has any information which could help to locate him, can contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45220032536 via Live chat at  www.surrey.police.uk.

Or by calling 101 or reporting online at www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

If you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

London Live News
Hackney News
East London News

Don't Miss

Philip Glanville was re-elected as Hackney mayor, with 59% of the vote

Local Election 2022 | Live

Local elections 2022 live results: Hackney mayoral and council votes

Gazette reporters

Logo Icon
Appeal for information following East Ham hit and run

London Live News

Woman raped in alleyway attack in Upper Clapton

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville

Local Election 2022

'We will work together in Hackney': Labour mayor re-elected

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
Hackney Town Hall entrance. Picture: Hackney Council

Local elections 2022: All the candidates standing in Hackney

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon