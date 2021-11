Essex Police want to speak to Hackney man Maba Jeng, 22, in connection to an alleged assault in Chelmsford - Credit: Essex Police

Do you know this man?

Essex Police want to speak to Maba Jeng, 22, in connection to an alleged assault in Chelmsford.

The force said he has an address in Hackney, but is linked to Chelmsford and other areas of Essex.

They have asked people who see him, or know where is, to call the police on 101.