News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Official figures reveal Hackney as London's bike theft hotspot

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:19 PM July 15, 2021   
The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Official figures have revealed Hackney as the London borough with the highest rate of bicycle thefts. 

The borough had almost 213 per cent more thefts than average rates for the capital in 2020. 

New research by MoneySuperMarket analysed National Statistics (ONS) data and found that last year Hackney saw 7.5 thefts reported per 1,000 people,  a far higher figure than the average rate for London of 2.4.  

The top five boroughs for bike theft last year were Hackney, Westminster, Tower Hamlets, Camden and Islington and on average, 199 bicycles were stolen everyday across the UK in 2020.

The number of bike thefts nationally however, is down 15pc from the previous year. 

Cambridge had the highest number of bicycle thefts of any UK city in 2020 while Tunbridge Wells and Caerphilly were found to be the safest places to own a bike last year. 

You may also want to watch:

Data
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Fields low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) traffic filter. 

Hackney Council

Top places in London with the healthiest streets

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies based on RL Stine’s books

Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Finsbury Park

Hackney Police

Revealed: Finsbury Park is where Islington and Hackney residents feel...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Raheem Sterling (left) and Kalvin Phillips taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter moveme

Opinion

Opinion: Ban racists from football matches in England

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon