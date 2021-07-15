Official figures reveal Hackney as London's bike theft hotspot

Published: 4:19 PM July 15, 2021

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Official figures have revealed Hackney as the London borough with the highest rate of bicycle thefts.

The borough had almost 213 per cent more thefts than average rates for the capital in 2020.

New research by MoneySuperMarket analysed National Statistics (ONS) data and found that last year Hackney saw 7.5 thefts reported per 1,000 people, a far higher figure than the average rate for London of 2.4.

The top five boroughs for bike theft last year were Hackney, Westminster, Tower Hamlets, Camden and Islington and on average, 199 bicycles were stolen everyday across the UK in 2020.

The number of bike thefts nationally however, is down 15pc from the previous year.

Cambridge had the highest number of bicycle thefts of any UK city in 2020 while Tunbridge Wells and Caerphilly were found to be the safest places to own a bike last year.