Teenage girls involved in antisocial incidents in Hackney

Holly Chant

Published: 4:17 PM February 15, 2022
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Antisocial altercations involving teenage girls in Hackney are being investigated by police - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A Hackney mother has said schools and the police are not doing enough to deal with antisocial behaviour after incidents involving a group of teenage girls.

The mother, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's been an ongoing thing with these same girls and I just feel like the schools and the police are not doing anything.

"And my daughter is scared to go to school. I have got to drive and pick her up."

She said she is concerned that the group's actions are escalating and worries about the welfare of her daughter and other young people in Hackney. 

Police were called at around 4.30pm on January 28 to reports of a fight in Clapton.

Two females – a woman and a teenage girl – reported they had been involved in an altercation with a group of five teenage girls.

Officers attended but the group of five teenage girls had made off from the scene.

There were no reports of any serious injuries

It is thought this incident was linked to an altercation that took place the previous day in Lea Bridge Road, where a teenage girl reported being assaulted. She was not seriously injured.

But witnesses have linked the incidents to a video posted on social media.

Police did not wish to comment on the footage which shows a teenager verbally abusing and throwing liquid over a man on a bus.

The force said local officers, working alongside dedicated schools officers, are investigating the reports of antisocial behaviour.

It added that the schools of those involved will be informed and updated on the ongoing inquiry. 

Superintendent Andy Port of the Met’s Central East Command said: “Antisocial behaviour is not a low-level crime, it absolutely devastates the lives of victims and communities in Hackney and sadly is often a precursor to more serious things.

“It is a problem for everyone."

Superintendent Port said the police have a number of tactics available to them when dealing with antisocial behaviour.

These include dedicated schools officers, knife crime prevention orders and stop and search. 

