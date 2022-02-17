In the early hours of November 19 2006, 20-year-old Darren Ogiste was fatally shot on Stoke Newington Church Street - Credit: Met Police

A renewed appeal has been launched to find those responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Stoke Newington 16 years ago.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 19, 2006, 20-year-old Darren Ogiste was walking along Stoke Newington Church Street with a group of friends.

Suddenly a shot was fired, followed by five or six in quick succession.

This prompted the group to scatter; Darren and a friend tried to get away down a nearby street, before the 20-year-old fell to the ground beside the Church Street Supermarket.

He was rushed to hospital but died on arrival, with the cause of death identified as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Darren's friend survived the attack.

Five males have been arrested in connection with the investigation but no one has ever been charged.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward, with detectives believing the community may be able to assist.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: "Sixteen years have passed since Darren was murdered, but no murder investigation is ever closed and my team and I remain committed to getting justice for Darren and his family.

"I know the pain they feel today is as raw as when they first heard what had happened to him."

Urging the community to come forward, the officer continued: "Over the years allegiances change and people who once might have stayed silent, through fear, or loyalty, may now be thinking differently.

"If that person is you, I want you to know you can speak to us in the very strictest of confidence."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Operation Belzoni.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.