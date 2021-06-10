Published: 10:57 AM June 10, 2021

A woman charged with fatally stabbing a man in Hackney is set for a hearing at the Old Bailey after making her first appearance in court.

Katarzyna Poniatowska, 31, has been charged with murder after a man in his 30s was found with stab wounds in Stamford Hill shortly before 11am on Friday, June 4.

The man was treated at the scene by officers who carried out CPR before paramedics and London's Air Ambulance arrived.

He died at the scene a short time later.

Ms Poniatowska appeared at Thames Magistrates Court on Monday, June 7.

She has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at the Central Criminal Court from July 5.

