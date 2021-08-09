‘Highly dangerous predator’ jailed for 16 years after rape

Published: 7:49 AM August 9, 2021

A 68-year-old man who lulled a woman into a false sense of security before raping her has been jailed for 16 years.

Milton Brown, of Bethune Road, Stamford Hill, befriended the 29-year-old victim while she was shopping in Hackney Sainsbury’s and persuaded her to go to his house - where he violently sexually assaulted her.

In May, Brown, who had denied all charges, was found guilty of two counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of attempted rape.

Returning to Wood Green Crown Court last week, he was sentenced to 16 years behind bars and a further four years on licence.

Detective Sergeant Simon Fields, who led the investigation, said: “Milton Brown is a highly dangerous predator.

“I would like to praise the victim for showing such bravery and courage throughout this investigation.

"There was also a victim from a previous crown court trial that Brown was acquitted for in 2019, who came to court and bravely gave evidence of this previous investigation to support the crown’s bad character application.”

The court heard Brown met the victim on May 2 last year. The victim agreed to go to his nearby home to smoke drugs but when she told him she had to leave, he grabbed her by the neck and put her in a headlock before violently sexually assaulting her.

After the attack, Brown is said to have calmly offered the victim beer and asked her to try on some vintage clothing. The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, escaped after suggesting that they should go out and buy more drugs.

In the early hours of May 3, she managed to run free and approach some Thames Water engineers who called the police.

Brown cycled away but handed himself in on May 11.

Sgt Fields added: “I hope the considerable prison sentence given to Brown reflects the dedication of officers to bring justice to victims of serious sexual offences, and encourages those impacted by similar crimes to come forward and report them to police."

