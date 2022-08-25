'Find my Jefferoota!': Athlete's appeal for stolen Land Rover

An athlete has appealed for help finding her stolen Land Rover, which was "part of the family".

Julia Neilson said the black Land Rover Discovery was stolen from Millfields Road in Hackney on August 19.

She said she last saw the car at 1.30pm but she received a penalty notice showing that at 4pm the car passed through the junction between Loddiges Road and Frampton Park Road.

“It was a black Land Rover Discovery Sport from 2017 that my children had named 'Jefferoota' when we bought her second hand just over a year ago," she said.

“She was very much part of our family life, taking us shopping, to sport clubs, the seaside during summer holidays, visiting relatives and friends etc. We loved her."

Julia found broken glass where the car was parked, and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Local Hackney athlete appeals for help for her stolen Land Rover Standfirst: The car was broken into last week by thieves who are still on the loose. A black land rover car was reportedly stolen from Millfields road in Hackney on August 19. It belonged to a local track runner Mrs. Julia Neilson who filed a complaint with the police the next day. Mrs. Neilson left the car at 1.30 pm on August 19 and received a penalty notice at 4 pm that day when the car passed through the junction between Loddiges Road and Frampton Park Road in Hackney that day. She found broken glass where the car was parked suggesting that the car’s window was smashed. While the case is still under investigation, Mrs. Neilson has appealed for locals to come forward with any information about her car. She said: “The police did advise me to share it on social media because apparently it’s common for stolen cars to be parked/left in the area before they move it on, in case of an active tracking device.” She shared her disappointment over the lack of response so far. She added: “The car alarm would have kicked off, so someone must have noticed and seen it happening but unfortunately no one has come forward”. Link to her tweet calling for help: https://twitter.com/runmuesli/status/1562378324026040320 She believes the incident would have been recorded on the CCTV, “Millfields Road is gated, the only way to get out by car is via Clapton Pond/Lower Clapton Road. There would be cameras around there, that’s a start”. The police, she claimed, has so far been unwilling to look at the footage, however. She now walks and cycles around the area for hours looking for the car with her daughter but still has found no trace of it. Mrs. Neilson and her children fondly recalled it being a member of their family. “It was a black Land Rover Discovery Sport from 2017 that my children had named "Jefferoota" when we bought “her” second hand just over a year ago. “She” was very much part of our family life, taking us shopping, to sport clubs, the seaside during summer holidays, visiting relatives and friends etc We loved her”. The Hackney police were contacted for a comment, but no response was received. Locals in the area can message Mrs. Neilson on twitter for any leads.

“The car alarm would have kicked off, so someone must have noticed and seen it happening but unfortunately no one has come forward," she said.

She said she believes there must be CCTV footage showing the car, which has registration BX67YZM.

Julia is at twitter.com/runmuesli on Twitter.