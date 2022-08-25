'Find my Jefferoota!': Athlete's appeal for stolen Land Rover
Riddhi Kachhela
- Credit: Julia Neilson
An athlete has appealed for help finding her stolen Land Rover, which was "part of the family".
Julia Neilson said the black Land Rover Discovery was stolen from Millfields Road in Hackney on August 19.
She said she last saw the car at 1.30pm but she received a penalty notice showing that at 4pm the car passed through the junction between Loddiges Road and Frampton Park Road.
“It was a black Land Rover Discovery Sport from 2017 that my children had named 'Jefferoota' when we bought her second hand just over a year ago," she said.
“She was very much part of our family life, taking us shopping, to sport clubs, the seaside during summer holidays, visiting relatives and friends etc. We loved her."
Julia found broken glass where the car was parked, and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
“The car alarm would have kicked off, so someone must have noticed and seen it happening but unfortunately no one has come forward," she said.
She said she believes there must be CCTV footage showing the car, which has registration BX67YZM.
Julia is at twitter.com/runmuesli on Twitter.