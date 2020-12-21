News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Police called to alleged gathering in Hackney Wick

Holly Chant

Holly Chant

Published: 10:16 AM December 21, 2020   
Photograph of the bonnet of a police van.

Police were called to Hackney Wick last week. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police broke up a group of people allegedly gathered outside a pub in Hackney Wick last week. 

A video shared on Twitter showed a scene unfolding after police were called to White Post Lane at 3.15pm on December 17.

The footage shows more than 10 police officers attempt to form a blockade. 

Seven people were arrested for offences under the health protection regulations. There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about crime should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.




