A man from Hackney is facing jail, and four others have been jailed for more than 60 years over a shooting in 2017 which saw two innocent by-standers were caught in the cross-fire.

The shooting took place just after 5am on October 28, 2017 at a private party attended by about 300 revellers in a rented hall in Rigg Approach, Leyton.

Two groups of gunmen began shooting at each other and at least 34 rounds from six guns were fired.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how at least eight rounds were fired from an Uzi sub-machine gun inside the hall, and man in his 40s was shot in his leg while a woman in her 20s was shot in her chest.

People fled the dance floor once shots were fired inside the venue in Rigg Approach, Leyton - Credit: Met Police

Thankfully neither have experienced long-standing ill effects.

As an exodus of partygoers fled into the street, CCTV captured Michael Lawrence, 24, of Richard Bradley Way, Tipton, outside where he fired a further 10 shots using the Uzi sub machine pistol.

Kamal Lorren Parrish, 30 of Malvern Terrace, Enfield, fired two rounds from a Sig Sauer firearm.

Jacob Joseph Maitland, 34, of Gloucester Road, Tottenham, fired three shots from a Makarov self-loading pistol and Sinan Ozger, 33, of Craven Park Road, Tottenham, fired five rounds from a Tokarev self-loading pistol.

Detectives launched a complex three-year investigation and were able to piece together a detailed sequence of events to identify, arrest and convict five men and one woman.

The six people who have been convicted for their part in a 2017 shooting in Leyton; Jacob Joseph Maitland, Kamal Lorren Parrish, Sinan Ozger, Michael Lawrence, Shearine Andrea Thompson and Haramein Jelani Mohammed - Credit: Met Police

Haramein Jelani Mohammed, 35, of Pedro Street, Lower Clapton, was found guilty on March 12 of GBH with intent and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, relating to the possession and use of an Uzi sub-machine pistol and a Sig Sauer self-loading pistol.

He will be sentenced in February 2022 along with Maitland who pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on May 27 to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, over the use of a Tokarev self-loading pistol.

Shearine Maria Thompson, 42, of Lordship Lane, Tottenham was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment at the same court today for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, for her role as a getaway driver.

She was found guilty in August 2020, following a four week trial, along with Ozger who was sentenced today to 21 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, over the use of a Makarov self-loading pistol and a Tokarev self-loading pistol.

Lawrence and Parrish were both found guilty following a four-week trial in March and sentenced last month to 15 years and six months’ and 16 years respectively for imprisonment for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, relating to the possession and use of an Uzi sub-machine pistol and a Sig Sauer self-loading pistol.

It was established by detectives that the catalyst for the shooting was an ongoing dispute between Maitland and Parrish.

The six suspects were identified through CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition and phone data analysis.

Senior investigating officer Det Insp Matthew Webb said: “The CCTV from this offence plays like a scene from a movie – unfortunately though, this was a real-life event that took place on our streets in London and it was by sheer luck that no further significant injuries were caused.

“The effect the criminal use of firearms has in our communities is not lost on us and I hope the sentences imposed send a strong message to those involved in firearms criminality. Your actions are reprehensible and we will seek to bring you to justice.

“This investigation has taken place over a number of years and demonstrates the commitment the Met has to holding those involved in the commission of violent offending to account.

"I would like to thank my investigation team, Crown Prosecution Team and Prosecuting Counsel for their support during the course of this complex investigation and for making London safer.

“The Met is committed to reducing violent crime. However, we also rely on our communities to help us and I would urge anyone with information about someone who may be carrying a weapon to contact police immediately whether in person or anonymously.”