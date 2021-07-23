Massive drugs haul suspected to be worth over £1million seized in Hackney

Published: 4:47 PM July 23, 2021

The Hackney drugs haul is believed to be worth over £1 million. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A haul of illegal drugs was seized by police following a warrant at an address in Hackney.

Reports from the public led police to a location in Church Street in Stoke Newington on July 13, following reports that drugs were being stored there.

Officers from the Central East Command Unit arrived at the unoccupied address and found a huge quantity of drugs, including around 51kg of pills, 6kg of ketamine, 4kg of crack, 4kg of cocaine, and 5kg of hash and cannabis resin.

The cache of drugs is believed to be worth more than £1million.

Intelligence from the public led police investigating a property in Stoke Newington. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An investigation into the venue is under way, led by the Central East Drugs Focus Desk.

You may also want to watch:

There have been no arrests at this time.

Detective Sergeant Green Preston said: "This is a great example of the police working with the public to tackle drug supply within our communities.

"Drugs are inextricably linked to violence and misery on the streets of London and we will do everything in our power to bear down on the criminal gangs responsible."