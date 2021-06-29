Homerton heroin and crack dealer jailed

Published: 4:54 PM June 29, 2021

Chris Brembah, 34, of Barnabas Road in Homerton, has been jailed. - Credit: Essex Police

A Homerton drug dealer has been jailed after running heroin and crack cocaine between London and Southend.

Chris Brembah, 34, of Barnabas Road in Homerton was arrested on February 9 after warrants were carried out in Hackney and Cricklewood, as part of a joint investigation by Essex and Metropolitan police officers.

When the 34-year-old was arrested in Cricklewood he was in possession of the phone used to make drug deals. Officers also found heroin worth £1,700 hidden in a freezer.

In 2019, he had also been caught with wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in Terrace Road, Hackney.

On June 4, Brembah appeared at Basildon Crown Court and admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

The offences occurred between 2019 and 2021. Brembah was jailed at Southend Crown Court on June 24 for two and a half years.

Sergeant Rob Maile said: “We are working with colleagues in the Met and other counties to dismantle drugs gangs from the top, and there is no place to hide.”