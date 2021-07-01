News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Hoxton Sharks arts charity raided by police amid weekend protests

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:37 PM July 1, 2021   
Two protesters use bamboo lock-ons to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Brox

Two protesters use bamboo lock-ons to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire in September of last year. - Credit: PA

A Hackney arts charity in Hoxton Docks was raided by dozens of officers as part of a pre-emptive crackdown to prevent crime and disruptions during planned protests over the weekend.

Footage from the raid, posted by the charity Antepavilion, shows officers using angle grinders and other power tools to gain access through doors on June 25. 

The charity is known for its annual arts competition. Past winners include the Hoxton Sharks, once located at the docks.

The weekend's protests saw a convergence of groups rallying in the capital, from environmental activists to anti-lockdown and anti-austerity campaigners.

The Met say they took proactive action to prevent and reduce criminal disruption, believed to be targeted at media business locations. 

Ten people were arrested at three locations in London for conspiracy to cause public nuisance. One 65-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving. 

The shiver of sharks at Hoxton Docks were planned to sing, blow bubbles and smoke before Hackney cou

The Hoxton Sharks was a winning design in the Antepavilion's annual architecture competition. They can now be found in Islington after Hackney Council were granted an injunction to have them removed. - Credit: Antepavilion

A number of items were seized by officers during the raid, including bamboo structures, lock-on equipment and other items which could, according to the Met, be used to cause criminal damage and obstructions.

You may also want to watch:

The arts space is home to a bamboo structure art installation used in Extinction Rebellion's (XR) Broxbourne print works blockade last September, which stopped a range of papers reaching newsstands.

A spokesperson for the Antepavilion charity said the police used angle grinders and other power tools on doors.

A spokesperson for the Antepavilion charity said the police used angle grinders and other power tools on external and internal doors during the raid. - Credit: Antepavilion

XR reports that the arrests at the Antepavillion came hours after police raided the Extinction Rebellion warehouse, preceding the group's Free the Press march held a day later, which saw protesters lobby print moguls such as Rupert Murdoch.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council raises £2.7m by fining drivers for breaching LTNs
  2. 2 Appeal to identify man following attempts to snatch schoolboy on Brick Lane
  3. 3 Where to go to get Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccinations
  1. 4 Homerton heroin and crack dealer jailed
  2. 5 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
  3. 6 Hackney is one of the least vaccinated places in Britain
  4. 7 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?
  5. 8 Hoxton's new Britannia Leisure Centre to open this month
  6. 9 Letter: E-scooter rules
  7. 10 Matt Ratana: Man charged with murder of sergeant shot in police station

All those arrested in the Met's proactive investigations have been released under investigation. 

In a statement, released on Friday (June 25), Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe said: “We believe certain protest groups are specifically intending to disrupt some business locations or potentially cause criminal damage to property. If this happens we will take further action as required to prevent offences being committed or deal with anyone committing criminal acts."

The arts charity reports significant damage caused by the raid. 

The arts charity reports significant damage caused by the raid. - Credit: Antepavilion


Hackney Police
Metropolitan Police
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A red and blue underground TfL sign.

Transport for London

Significant tube disruptions next weekend and other travel news

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Ambulance treating a person at Gillett Square, Dalston.

Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe streets where you live?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Soraya Adejare. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Police

Stop and search: Councillor pulled over while driving home

Jacob Dirnhuber, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COV

Matt Hancock

'Astonishing arrogance', says MP Diane Abbott on Matt Hancock affair

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon