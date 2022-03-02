Police were called to Shepherdess Walk this morning (March 2) - Credit: Google Maps

Several roads have been closed in Hoxton due to an ongoing police incident.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 8.06am this morning (March 2) to reports of a man "behaving erratically" at a residential address in Shepherdess Walk.

Officers remain at the scene, close by to Old Street, according to Scotland Yard.

There are no reported injuries, a spokesperson said.