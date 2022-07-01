News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Guilty: Man lured 2 young girls into garage and sexually abused them

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:00 PM July 1, 2022
Huseyin Berk - also known as Alex - of Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill was found guilty of sexually abusing two young girls - Credit: Met Police

A man who sexually abused two young girls after luring them into a disused garage in Hackney has been convicted.

Huseyin Berk - also known as Alex - of Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault by penetration against a girl aged under 13, following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The 45-year-old will be sentenced at the same court on a date to be confirmed in September after his conviction on Wednesday (June 29).

Police were contacted in November 2018 after the girls told someone that Berk had taken them into the garage and sexually assaulted them on a number of occasions between April and October that year.

Scotland Yard say Berk had told them that "bad things would happen" if they confided in anyone what was going on.

Det Con Kevin Flynn, the investigating officer, said: "Berk was known to the girls for a long time, as they had often seen him walking his dog around the area while they played games.

"He encouraged them to pet his dog and built up somewhat of a position of a trust, which he then abused for his own sexual gratification."

