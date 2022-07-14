One assault occurred on the 35 bus between London Bridge and Liverpool Street at around 12:20pm on 10 October, 2021 - Credit: City of London Police

A man is wanted by police after two sexual assaults on buses in central London "left the victims feeling extremely vulnerable".

City of London Police (CoLP) have released images of an individual they wish to speak to in connection with both assaults; the first took place on the 35 bus at around 12.20pm on October 10, 2021.

This service was travelling north between London Bridge and Liverpool Street.

The second assault involved two buses: the 149, travelling from Dalston to Fenchurch Street, and the 344, which was travelling from Fenchurch Street to Southwark Bridge.

The second assault took place on two connecting buses, the 149 and the 344, between 9.30am-10am on 17 March - Credit: City of London Police

This assault took place between 9:30am-10am on March 17, and saw the man follow the victim between buses.

The man is believed to target lone women on buses to whom he sits closely.

He then uses his elbow to push into their breast, before apologising and attempting conversation.

Det Insp Kelly Fisher, from the CoLP's public protection unit, called the behaviour "unacceptable".

"Nobody should be made to feel unsafe or anxious travelling on public transport. It is vital we gain as much information as possible to help ensure this does not happen again."

Call 101 with any information - quoting reference 21000589913.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.