Increased police presence in Islington after teenager shot in the head

Published: 2:22 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 2:30 PM June 9, 2021

Islington council leader Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz has sent out condolences to a victim's family following a shooting in Hornsey Rise Gardens. - Credit: Met Police

Islington's council leader has offered "heartfelt" condolences following the shooting of a teenager.

Councillor Kaya Comer-Schwartz said she was "shocked and saddened" after hearing about yesterday's incident.

Police were called to the scene at 4.24pm on June 8 to reports of shots fired. A teenager was found with a gunshot injury to his head and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The Met has since launched a murder investigation and a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The council says there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Cllr Comer-Schwartz added: “Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the victim at this extremely distressing and challenging time. "

Witnesses and anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5570/08Jun. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



