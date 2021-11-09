News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Well Street hostel assault: Man due in court charged with murder 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:32 PM November 9, 2021
Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Jordan Graham is due to appear in custody at Snaresbrook Crown Court  - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

A man is due to appear in court today - November 9 - after being charged with murder following an assault in South Hackney last year.

Jordan Graham,  25, of no fixed address will appear in custody at Snaresbrook Crown Court charged with the murder of 69-year-old Abu Yusuf Twaha.

The matter relates to an assault which took place at a hostel in Well Street on September 6 2020.

The victim, Abu Yusuf Twaha, was taken to hospital but died there on February 18.

Mr Graham was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, but the charge has been amended to murder following Mr Twaha's death. 

