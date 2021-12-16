Junior Gbadamosi was acquitted of attempted murder at the Old Bailey, but jailed for grievous bodily harm with intent - Credit: PA

The man who stood trial for attacking his girlfriend with a cat scratcher and guitar whilst experiencing a psychotic episode has been acquitted of attempted murder.

Junior Gbadamosi, of Lawrence Court on Haggerston's De Beauvoir Estate, attacked Zarah Mamalai, and two of her neighbours - who stepped in to intervene after hearing her screams - on March 23.

Gbadamosi, 22, had admitted assault by beating and wounding without intent, but denied attempted murder of Ms Mamalai.

Jurors found him guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent following a week-long trial, and he has been sentenced to four years and four months' imprisonment.

The Central Criminal Court heard he had proclaimed 'Die in the name of Jesus' as he beat Ms Mamalai at her home with a cat scratcher and guitar until it broke.

Body worn footage was played of the moment police officers arrested him naked in the middle of the road, minutes after launching the "ferocious attack" on his girlfriend.

He could be heard repeatedly muttering: "I didn't want to die but this is how it's got to be," as they led him over to the police van.

While giving evidence Gbadamosi described how he was having delusional thoughts that people were out to kill him, and that he had barely slept for four days before launching the attack on the woman he claimed he "felt nothing but love for".

He had been left with paranoid thoughts after trying to stop smoking cannabis - which he would smoke "four or five times a week".

He was sectioned for three weeks following the attack, and a psychiatrist found he was experiencing psychosis as a result of his cannabis use.

During the trial he told jurors: "When I hear some of the things that went on in the case I can't come to terms [with the fact] it was me.

"I never intended to kill or harm her in any way. I do accept it was me that did this thing, but it would not make sense for me to go and do that to Zarah."