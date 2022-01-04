Boys, 11 and 13, detained after man assaulted near Stamford Hill
Published: 5:01 PM January 4, 2022
- Credit: Shomrim Stamford Hill
Two boys were cautioned following reports of a Jewish man being assaulted.
Police were called to Lordship Park, near Stamford Hill, at around 2.40pm on Monday (January 3) to reports of an assault.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a group of teenage boys had assaulted a 30-year-old man by slapping him in the face.
"Two boys, aged 13 and 11, were detained at the scene and subsequently received a police caution."
Neighbourhood watch group Shomrim's Stamford Hill division said on Twitter that the victim was Jewish.
Police say they are not appealing for information as the incident has been "dealt with".
Most Read
- 1 Police launch probe after man dies in Hackney workshop fire
- 2 Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021
- 3 Boys, 11 and 13, detained after man assaulted near Stamford Hill
- 4 A month to have your say on Stamford Hill sites identified for housing
- 5 Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings
- 6 What are the new Covid rules as pupils return to school?
- 7 New Year Honours 2021: Trevor Phillips and motorcycle couple recognised
- 8 Dalston stabbing victim recovers in hospital
- 9 CCTV: Man sought as part of investigation into Shoreditch bar assault
- 10 Afghan refugee families welcomed by Finsbury Park Mosque