Boys, 11 and 13, detained after man assaulted near Stamford Hill

Two boys were cautioned following reports of a Jewish man being assaulted.

Police were called to Lordship Park, near Stamford Hill, at around 2.40pm on Monday (January 3) to reports of an assault.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a group of teenage boys had assaulted a 30-year-old man by slapping him in the face.

"Two boys, aged 13 and 11, were detained at the scene and subsequently received a police caution."

Neighbourhood watch group Shomrim's Stamford Hill division said on Twitter that the victim was Jewish.

Police say they are not appealing for information as the incident has been "dealt with".




