Man charged in Dalston shooting to appear at Old Bailey

Published: 1:24 PM May 19, 2021

Patrick Anzy was the victim of a fatal shooting in Dalston, the Met Police said. - Credit: Met Police

A man charged following the fatal shooting of Patrick Anzy in Dalston is to appear at the Old Bailey today (May 19).

Jermaine Jackson, 35, has been charged with the murder of Patrick Anzy and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was arrested in the Birmingham area in the early hours of May 15.

The court appearance follows the fatal shooting of Patrick Anzy in Gillett Square, who was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to reports of shots fired in Dalston just before 1am on May 8.

A post-mortem examination on May 11 confirmed his cause of death as gunshot injuries.

A 14-year-old male and 25-year-old man, arrested on May 13 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, have been released under investigation.

Mr Jackson remains in police custody.

Anyone with information or any witnesses can call 101, reference CAD 412/08May,

People can also share CCTV, phone footage or information anonymously via mipp.police.uk by visiting mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S29-PO1

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



