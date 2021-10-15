'Unbelievably awful’ - North London MPs react to David Amess stabbing

Published: 3:10 PM October 15, 2021 Updated: 3:33 PM October 15, 2021

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed several times during a constituency surgery - Credit: PA

North London MPs have shared their shock at the news an Essex MP was stabbed at his constituency surgery today (Friday, October 15).

A man has been arrested after Conservative Sir David Amess was stabbed several times during a “very distressing” incident at Friday surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex Police have confirmed the MP for Southend West died at the scene.

The force has said: "A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. - Credit: PA

Local politicians have shared their thoughts on social media.

Dawn Butler, Brent Central MP, tweeted after the death was confirmed: "Very very sad news.

"Sir David was a really nice man, I've had lovely conversations with him. This is terrible terrible news. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour MP for Islington North, tweeted: “My thoughts and concerns are with David Amess' family at such a shocking time. Nobody should be under threat doing their job.”

Tottenham MP David Lammy added: “This is unbelievable [sic] awful.

“My prayers and thoughts are with David Amess and his family and friends. Violence of any kind is abhorrent.

“David is a collegiate and friendly colleague, and much respected."

Armed police officers at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. - Credit: PA

Stella Creasy, MP for Walthamstow, said: “Absolutely horrific - thoughts very much with David and his friends and family.”

This article was amended at 3.22pm to state the stabbing was in Leigh-on-Sea, not in Southend as originally reported.

Additional reporting by PA.

Updates to follow.

