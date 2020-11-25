Man arrested at Hackney hostel

Published: 6:23 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 8:39 PM December 7, 2020

Police at Shuttleworth Hostel on Well Street yesterday. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Archant

Police officers, cars and vans descended on a Hackney hostel last night.

A witness, who would prefer to remain anonymous, saw numerous cars and vans draw up at Shuttleworth Hostel on Well Street yesterday at about 4.30pm, and multiple officers enter the site in “riot gear”.

Scotland Yard said they had been called following a disturbance and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage.