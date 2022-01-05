News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man arrested after fire at suspected cannabis factory in Clapton

Holly Chant

Published: 10:44 AM January 5, 2022
Yesterday (September 26), firefighters tackled a house fire in West Heath Road, Hampstead.

An investigation continues following a fatal fire in Upper Clapton - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A man has been arrested and released under investigation following a fire at a suspected cannabis factory in Upper Clapton on New Year's Eve. 

Police say an investigation is ongoing following a fire which occurred at around 4pm on December 31.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to a fatal fire at an industrial unit in Southwold Road

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital where he died on January 2. 

His next of kin have been contacted.

The Met said: "Enquiries continue, alongside LFB colleagues, to establish the circumstances."

LFB said its investigation into the cause and circumstances of the fire will form part of the coroner's inquest. 

