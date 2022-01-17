Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown to police
- Credit: Matt Powell
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Shoreditch have arrested a man.
Last month police released an e-fit of a man they wanted to identify after a woman was assaulted in the early hours of August 13 last year, after leaving a nightclub near Old Street.
According to Scotland Yard, a man took her out of the club and transported her by car, possibly a taxi, to an address in Hackney where she was subject to a sustained attack and raped.
She reported the sexual assault to police three months later, and she is still being supported by specialist officers.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident today - Monday, January 17 - and remains in custody at an east London police station.
He has also been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident in October which involved a different woman.
Investigating officer Det Const Jamie Merrill, said: “I would like to thank the public who responded to our appeal.
"As a result, a 26-year-old man has been arrested – not just for the initial incident but also for a second serious sexual assault that we were previously unaware of."
