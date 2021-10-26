Published: 2:10 PM October 26, 2021

A 36-year-old man who is believed to have been attacked with a metal pole in Clapton has been left with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the assault on Chatsworth Road between the junctions of Blurton Road and Elderfield Road.

Officers were called at 7.25am on October 17 to reports of an assault on the Hackney road where they found the victim suffering from head injuries.

He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives believe the man was assaulted by a male suspect with a metal pole or object that may have been discarded in the vicinity of the incident.

They also urge people in the local area who have doorbell footage, or road users with dashcam footage, to check their recordings and see if they picked up any activity that could assist the investigation.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1983/17Oct.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.