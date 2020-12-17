Man charged after Dalston shooting

Published: 1:12 PM December 17, 2020

Middleton Road, where three men were injured - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged in connection with the shooting of three men in Dalston.

At about 9.15pm on Monday night (December 14), Met Police officers were called to Middleton Road to reports of a shooting, finding three men injured.

All three were taken to hospital, two with minor injuries, but another person with a head injury who remains in a critical but stable condition.

On Wednesday (December 16), officers charged Reuel Briscoe, 28, of no fixed address, with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (December 17).

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 with reference Cad 7439/14Dec.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.