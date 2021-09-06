News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
West Yorkshire man charged with assaults on Jewish people in Stamford Hill

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:00 AM September 6, 2021   
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of assaults on members of the Jewish community.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of assaults on members of the Jewish community.

A man has been charged with a number of assaults on members of the Jewish community in Hackney.

Abdullah Qureshi, 28, of Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, September 4. 

He was charged with one count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm, four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and one count of racially or religious aggravated criminal damage.

Qureshi was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 1. 

Detectives from the Central East Command Unit began an investigation following a series of five incidents, which all occurred in the Stamford Hill area on August 18.

