Man charged with murder following Dalston shooting
- Credit: Met Police
A man has been charged following the fatal shooting of Patrick Anzy in Dalston.
Jermaine Jackson, 33, was arrested in the Birmingham area in the early hours of May 15.
He was charged the following day with the murder of Patrick Anzy and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 17.
Patrick Anzy was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to reports of shots fired in Gillett Square, Dalston, just before 1am on May 8.
A post-mortem examination on May 11 confirmed his cause of death as gunshot injuries.
A 14-year-old male and 25-year-old man, arrested on May 13 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, have been released under investigation.
Det Insp Andy McDonald: “I am still very keen to speak to anyone who was in the Gillett Square area at the time of the shooting.”
Anyone with information or any witnesses can call 101, reference CAD 412/08May,
People can also share CCTV, phone footage or information anonymously via mipp.police.uk by visiting mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S29-PO1
To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.