A man has been charged with indecent exposure following an alleged incident in Amhurst Park - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A 72-year-old man has been charged with indecent exposure following an alleged incident involving teenage girls in Amhurst Park.

Daniel Doherty, 72, of east London, was arrested and charged on April 24 with one count of indecent exposure.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court the following day and was bailed to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on June 27.



