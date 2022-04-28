News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

72-year-old charged with indecent exposure after Amhurst Park incident

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:32 PM April 28, 2022
Updated: 5:39 PM April 28, 2022
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

A man has been charged with indecent exposure following an alleged incident in Amhurst Park - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A 72-year-old man has been charged with indecent exposure following an alleged incident involving teenage girls in Amhurst Park. 

Daniel Doherty, 72, of east London, was arrested and charged on April 24 with one count of indecent exposure. 

He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court the following day and was bailed to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on June 27.


