An attacker who put a pillowcase over the head of a pregnant woman he didn't know before violently punching her has been convicted.

On March 18, Keith Gowers, 59, from Tottenham, followed his victim along a street in Hackney before hitting her several times just before 6.30pm.

Police arrived shortly after 7pm on March 18 to the scene of the assault, which had occurred about 30 minutes earlier on Manor Road in Stamford Hill.

The victim, who was set upon from behind, suffered a cut lip and thumb during the attack which saw her head and torso punched repeatedly.

The woman's glasses also broke during the assault.

Gowers fled the area after the incident, leaving behind the pillowcase he had use to cover the victim's head.

The woman, who was six months pregnant at the time of the attack was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident went viral after the Orthodox Jewish community’s neighbourhood watch group Shomrim posted a video of the attack in an attempt to find the perpetrator.

Days later Shomrim called the crime "violent" and "horrendous" on Twitter.

Gowers was later identified by police and arrested on March 22.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on September 10 where he admitted one count of assault by beating. He will be sentenced on October 1.

District Crown Prosecutor Varinder Hayre, from the north London Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was an unprovoked and shocking attack on a woman who was six months pregnant at the time. It is fortunate that her unborn child suffered no serious harm.

“The victim had never encountered Keith Gowers before and was left incredibly shaken.

“The prosecution case included CCTV footage of the disturbing attack on the lone victim which clearly identified Gowers as the attacker. He also admitted to being the person caught on camera.

“The CPS takes crimes against women extremely seriously and we will always work with the police and community to find and prosecute offenders.”