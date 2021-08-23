News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Murder investigation after man stabbed on Lea Bridge Road

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:25 AM August 23, 2021   
A policeman points to something.

A man was stabbed on Lea Bridge Road on Sunday. Police are investigating. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed on Lea Bridge Road. 

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in a property near a Leyton post office at around 4.30pm yesterday (August 22).

A large section of the road, which spans across the Lea Valley from Clapton to Whipps Cross in Leyton, was cordoned off.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance.

They found a 32-year-old man with life threatening injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being transported to an east London hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A murder investigation as been launched and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident, who has not already spoken to officers, should call 101, giving the reference 4806/22AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111.

