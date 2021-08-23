Murder investigation after man stabbed on Lea Bridge Road
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed on Lea Bridge Road.
Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in a property near a Leyton post office at around 4.30pm yesterday (August 22).
A large section of the road, which spans across the Lea Valley from Clapton to Whipps Cross in Leyton, was cordoned off.
Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance.
They found a 32-year-old man with life threatening injuries.
You may also want to watch:
He was treated at the scene before being transported to an east London hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
A murder investigation as been launched and there have been no arrests.
Most Read
- 1 Hackney and Islington warning after burglaries rise by 30 per cent
- 2 Murder investigation after man stabbed on Lea Bridge Road
- 3 'It's horrifying': Stoke Newington responds to LTN plan
- 4 Finsbury Park to host UK's biggest free Latin festival this weekend
- 5 Man saved from first floor flat in Hackney fire
- 6 Hackney new-look M&S Foodhall with 'fill your own' section
- 7 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
- 8 Fears 600 new homes and Ridley Road Market project could gentrify Dalston
- 9 Friends of the Krays to appear at NHS fundraiser in notorious pub
- 10 Stoke Newington Church Street to be closed to through traffic during the day
Anyone with information about the incident, who has not already spoken to officers, should call 101, giving the reference 4806/22AUG.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111.