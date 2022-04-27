News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Man found injured in Stamford Hill left fighting for his life

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:39 AM April 27, 2022
The man was found critically injured in a residential address in Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill

The man was found critically injured in a residential address in Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill - Credit: Google

A man has been left fighting for his life after being found with serious injuries in Stamford Hill.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 2am on Monday - April 25 - to an address in Amhurst Park.

A 54-year-old man from Tottenham was found at the scene with a serious injury, according to Scotland Yard.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. 

The type of injury has not been specified.

The victim's family have been informed, confirmed a spokesperson for the Met Police.

Detectives from the central east command unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 484/25Apr.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

