Man found injured in Stamford Hill left fighting for his life
- Credit: Google
A man has been left fighting for his life after being found with serious injuries in Stamford Hill.
Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 2am on Monday - April 25 - to an address in Amhurst Park.
A 54-year-old man from Tottenham was found at the scene with a serious injury, according to Scotland Yard.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
The type of injury has not been specified.
The victim's family have been informed, confirmed a spokesperson for the Met Police.
Detectives from the central east command unit continue to investigate.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 484/25Apr.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.