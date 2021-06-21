Man found guilty after brutal attack of sex worker in Hackney

Published: 5:13 PM June 21, 2021

A Hoxton man has been found guilty after using an escort agency to viciously assault a woman.

Adrian Shaw, 28, of City Road, Hoxton, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after his week-long trial concluded today (Monday, June 21).

Hendon Crown Cour heard how Shaw used an escort agency to lure a 30-year-old woman to his address on May 8 last year, under the pretence of securing her services.



Once inside the building, Shaw led her to a basement area where he launched a vicious assault, leaving the woman with a fractured eye socket and a significant head injury which rendered her unconscious.



After regaining consciousness, the woman managed to contact a friend who found her inside the building.

She was taken to hospital where medical staff initially assessed her condition as life threatening. Following continued treatment, she was subsequently discharged.



Shaw was identified and arrested by officer and denied assaulting the woman. He claimed she had fallen down the stairs following an argument between the pair.



Det Con Luke Martinez said: “Adrian Shaw is a violent and dangerous man. The evidence against him was overwhelming. The ferocity of this attack could easily have had more serious consequences for the victim.



“While she was seriously injured, the victim has recovered physically from her ordeal and I hope seeing Shaw convicted of this assault can further aid her recovery.”

Shaw will be sentenced at the same court tomorrow (June 22).