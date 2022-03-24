Kenneth Ajilore, 28, of Prince George Road, was sentenced to six and a half years for raping a woman in Stoke Newington - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 28-year-old man has been jailed for six and half years after raping a woman in a car in Hackney.

Kenneth Ajilore, 28, of Prince George Road, was sentenced at a Nightingale Court based at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on March 24. He was found guilty following a trial at the same court on March 14.

Detectives began an investigation after a woman, aged in her 20s, reported being raped in a car after a night out in Stoke Newington.

The attack took place in the early hours of September 17, 2021.

The woman told officers that Ajilore invited her into a vehicle and drove her to different locations across the city.

Later the same day, the victim visited a police station to report the attack.

Specially-trained officers provided her with support and immediately started an investigation.

The woman took photos of the vehicle which detectives used to trace it back to Ajilore.

They discovered he had hired it on the morning of September 16.

To further prove Ajilore was responsible for the attack, officers talked to several witnesses and examined mobile phone data.

They also recovered CCTV footage and carried out DNA analysis which linked Ajilore to the victim.

Ajilore was arrested three days later on September 20.

The Met says the evidence officers collected was "overwhelming", leading to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising charges against Ajilore.

DC Patrick Godin, the investigating officer, said: “I would like to praise this brave woman for her courage in coming forward and seeing this to court to secure Ajilore’s conviction.

"Her strength is inspirational and I hope it is of some comfort to her to know Ajilore was found guilty.

“All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home."