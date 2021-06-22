Man jailed for two years and nine months after brutal escort worker attack

Published: 1:28 PM June 22, 2021

A Hoxton man has been jailed after a "ferocious" attack left a woman with a fractured eye socket and significant head injury.

Adrian Shaw, 28, of City Road, Hoxton was sentenced to two years and nine months' imprisonment after being found guilty at Hendon Crown Court today (June 22).

The sentence followed a guilty verdict at the same court yesterday.

During the trial the court heard Shaw had used an escort agency to lure a 30-year-old woman to his address at about 10.30pm on May 8 last year, under the pretence of securing her services.

Once the woman was inside the building, Shaw led her to a basement area where he launched a vicious attack.

Later the woman was taken to hospital where medical staff initially assessed her condition as life threatening. Following treatment she was subsequently discharged.

Shaw would later deny assaulting the woman and claimed she had fallen down the stairs.

Det Con Luke Martinez said: “Adrian Shaw is a violent and dangerous man. The evidence against him was overwhelming."