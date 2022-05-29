Chinonye David Anyiam was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment on Friday - May 27 - for his part in a brawl in Hackney - Credit: Met Police

A man from Hackney has been jailed following a police probe into a fight on the Kingsgate Estate last year.

Chinonye David Anyiam was handed a two-and-a-half year jail term for violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday (May 27).

The 25-year-old was convicted on May 13 for his involvement in a weapons fight which took place on June 7, 2021.

At 9.15pm that night, police were called to reports of a fight involving weapons, including machetes and a suspected firearm on the Kingsgate Estate.

Officers attended the scene but all those involved had left.

One witness told the police that they believed those present were “trying to take each other’s heads off”.

Although no victims came forward, officers carried out a lengthy examination of CCTV footage to identify anyone at the scene.

A review of that footage showed a man - later identified as Anyiam - pull a large machete out of his waistband and run towards the group.

This identification led to his arrest on 9 July last year.

A firearm was also seen on the CCTV; however, it was not discharged.

PC Cal Gregory, from the Hackney gangs task force on the Central East command unit, said: “Fights of this nature, involving weapons, can easily spread fear in our communities. The levels of violence and aggression should not, and will not, be tolerated.

“Anyiam told the court that he had been carrying an iPad in his waistband but that was clearly not the case. He was there that night to be involved in violence.”