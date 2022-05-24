A Homerton man who chased and stabbed a teenager in the back in Lower Clapton has been jailed.

Jardel Jones, 21, of Homerton Terrace was convicted following a so-called “victimless prosecution”, meaning the boy he attacked - who the Met says was a rival gang member - refused to support the police investigation.

Jones was found guilty yesterday - Monday, May 23 - of conspiracy to murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He was jailed for a total of 21 years at the same court today (May 24).

Jones was handed a 21-year jail term for conspiracy to murder, two years for possession of a knife and 10 months for possession of a corrosive substance.

The sentences for each offence will be served at the same time.

Detective Sergeant Andy Rice from the Met’s Hackney gangs task force said: "This was an extremely challenging investigation due to the fact that the victim refused to engage with the investigation.

"However, despite this, detectives put together a significant cache of evidence which meant Jones has been held to account for his actions.

"I hope this sends a strong message to those who engage in gang criminality and use intimidation and violence in an attempt to silence others - you will be pursued by police, you will be arrested by officers and you will be forced to face justice for the crimes you commit."

The court heard Jones carried out at the attack on the afternoon of June 17, 2020 as part of a "gang rideout".

Police say he had travelled in a car with others to Gilpin Square area with the sole intention of finding and attacking a member of a rival gang.

Around 4.30pm, Jones saw a 17-year-old boy riding a bicycle and got out of the car, chased him and stabbed him in the back.

Jones then got back into the car and left the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital where his injuries were found to be not life-threatening.

Despite the victim not cooperating, detectives collected evidence from CCTV and phone work to build a case against Jones.

He was arrested on June 22 and, though he refused to answer any questions put to him, was later charged.

The possession of a corrosive substance charge related to a different incident in Bentham Road on March 25 2020.