Mazlum Sigirtmac, 30, of Colville Estate, Hoxton was jailed for seven years and two months - Credit: Met Police

A Hoxton man has been jailed for firearms offences after police found a loaded Glock handgun during a vehicle stop.

The Met says officers found the "extremely rare" weapon in a bag on the back seat of a car after stopping two vehicles travelling in convoy along Victoria Park Road on May 25 last year.

Mazlum Sigirtmac, 30, of Colville Estate - the rear passenger in one of the cars - was detained while the vehicles were searched.

He was then arrested and later charged with two offences.

The Glock handgun in the bag found on the back seat of one of the vehicles - Credit: Met Police

Sigirtmac was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday - February 10 - to seven years and two months in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life at the same court on January 5.

Det Insp Glenn Butler from the Met’s Specialist Crime North Command said: “While Glock handguns like the one possessed by Sigirtmac are extremely rare in London, the work of detectives in taking these lethal weapons off our streets is vital.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this seizure has prevented serious violent crime.

“I hope the sentence imposed sends a strong message to those involved in firearms criminality.

"Your actions are reprehensible and we will seek to bring you to justice."

The Glock handgun recovered by police - Credit: Met Police

Two other men and a woman were arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition on the day of the vehicle stop.

All three appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 1 and were found not guilty by the jury following a trial.

Det Insp Butler added: “The Met is committed to tackling and reducing violent crime.

"Part of this involves relying on our communities to come forward with any information they have about anyone who may be carrying a weapon."

Anyone with information about violent crime is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111.